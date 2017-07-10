Neville on Defeating Akira Tozawa, WWE Battleground Promo, WWE – Rocket League Tourney
– Below is a new promo for the July 23rd WWE Battleground pay-per-view, featuring the SmackDown brand.
#SDLive Superstars will do battle in 2 weeks when #WWEBattleground streams LIVE on the award-winning @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/tNz6i1Rdjm
— WWE (@WWE) July 10, 2017
– A promo for WWE Great Balls of Fire sponsor Rocket League aired during last night’s pay-per-view with Xavier Woods. Woods revealed that he and other WWE Superstars will be participating in a Rocket League tournament this summer, likely for his “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel.
– Last night’s Great Balls of Fire Kickoff pre-show featured WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville retaining over Akira Tozawa. Below are reactions from Neville and James Ellsworth, who could relate to some of Tozawa’s pain:
Great Balls Of Fire?
😉 #WWEGBOF
— KING (@WWENeville) July 10, 2017
I feel @TozawaAkira's pain #WWEGBOF pic.twitter.com/DPPR4vosA9
— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) July 9, 2017
