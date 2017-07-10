More details on the release of Austin Aries

Although Austin Aries didn’t actually request his WWE release, he was thrilled to receive it, since if WWE had made him honor the contract he signed he would have been with the company until 2019. Aries had many gripes with the company, including the way he was being used in the cruiserweight division, the fact his pre-show match with Neville was left off the WrestleMania 33 DVD and Blu-Ray, and his sour relationship with the WWE writers and backstage personnel in general. Austin still received a standard 90 day non-compete clause during which he will be paid his downside, but he can work indies provided WWE approves his dates, and by October he’ll be able to wrestle anywhere he wants regardless including New Japan or ROH.

credits: wrestlingobserver.com, angrymarks.com





