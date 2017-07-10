Kurt Angle – Corey Graves Storyline Update, Big Main Event Set for Next Week’s RAW

Jul 10, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announced on tonight’s show that next week’s RAW from Nashville will feature Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe. The winner will go on to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the SummerSlam pay-per-view in August. Video from the segment can be seen above.

Next week’s RAW will also feature Angle going public with the secret that he and Corey Graves have been meeting on over the past few weeks. After the two received a text message on tonight’s show, a worried Angle told Graves that going public next week could mean he has to say goodbye. Angle also said he could lose his family over this but he hopes they will support him. Graves believes everything will be fine as the people love Angle. Below is a photo from that segment:

