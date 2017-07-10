Heath Slater and Curt Hawkins React to GBOF Match, Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins, Punjabi Prison

Jul 10, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is a promo for the Punjabi Prison match between Randy Orton and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at the July 23rd WWE Battleground pay-per-view in Philadelphia:

– Bray Wyatt defeated Seth Rollins in the opening match at Sunday’s WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view in just the second singles match between the two. Their first singles match was the RAW main event on May 15th and that match ended in a disqualification.

– As seen at Great Balls of Fire, Braun Strowman defeated Roman Reigns in the Ambulance Match but Reigns got post-match revenge by reversing the ambulance, with Braun in the back, into a semi-trailer that was parked backstage. While Dallas Fire & Rescue used Jaws of Life to free Braun from the wreckage, an impromptu match between Heath Slater and Curt Hawkins was held in the ring. It was noted by a correspondent that most fans were watching the Strowman rescue operation on the big screen, not the match. Less than half of the match was shown on TV before we heard JoJo announce Slater as the winner. Hawkins and Slater took to Twitter after the match and wrote the following:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Steiner talks WWE hall of fame, heat with Hogan, his legacy, his status/future, the product today, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad