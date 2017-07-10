Former WWE superstar reveal gimmicks he turned down to McMahon

Former WWE/TNA superstar Mr Anderson/Kennedy joined the Wrestling Inc. podcast to talk about his time in both company and told the story of an awful gimmick he turned down to Vince McMahon:

That actually reminds me of when I had my meeting with Vince and Stephanie and Kevin Dunn and Johnny Ace. To figure out what my new name was going to be and how we were going to move forward.

You know, I started out as Mr. Anderson in the WWE and then like three weeks later Vince talked me into changing my name. So we’re all sitting around, discussing this and he goes, ‘Do you have any catchphrases?’ And I said yeah, ‘Nice guys finish last and thank God I’m an asshole.'”

Doing his best Vince McMahon impression, Anderson recalled his response, “I like it but you can’t say it because we’re PG.”

“And Johnny Ace goes, ‘Wait a minute, wait a minute. Uh well let’s say your name was like Adam Hole. Nice guys finish last, thank God I’m an A-Hole.'”

“And Vince looked over me and he goes, ‘What do you think?’ And I said you know, it’s interesting, but I feel like that’s sort of a flash in the pan type gimmick that’s only going to stick around for a few months at most. It’ll be really gimmicky and I want to be around for a really long time.

Vince stares at Johnny And looks at me And he goes, ‘Yeah. It’s a f***ing terrible idea.'”

