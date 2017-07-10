Big Cass on Possibly Facing Brock Lesnar (Video), Paul Heyman on Joe vs. Lesnar, Rougeau

– Below is video of Big Cass talking to Renee Young and Peter Rosenberg on RAW Talk after last night’s win over Enzo Amore at WWE Great Balls of Fire. Regarding a potential shot at WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Cass says it would be a tough task to go up against The Beast but if anyone can do it, it’s him. Cass says he can handle The Beast, go toe-to-toe with him and beat him. Cass believes he will be the next WWE Universal Champion.

– Former WWE Superstar Raymond Rougeau worked his first commentary gig with the company since 2002 as he called last night’s WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view with Jean Brassard for the French language broadcast.

– Speaking of the WWE Universal Champion, Paul Heyman tweeted the following on Lesnar and his main event win over Samoa Joe at last night’s Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view:

Want 2 know y @SamoaJoe is not welcome in #SamoanDynasty?

Because he jumps from behind. Case in point: @BrockLesnar pic.twitter.com/BaD3fiuL7c — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) July 10, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)