Awards Segment, Brock Lesnar and More Confirmed for Tonight’s WWE RAW

In the video above, Mike Rome reveals that RAW General Manager Kurt Angle will be congratulating WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar on his win over Samoa Joe during tonight’s RAW. There will also be an update on Braun Strowman’s status on RAW.

As seen below, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz will be hosting the first-ever “Mizzies” on MizTV tonight.

WWE announced the following on the awards:

Who will win a “Mizzie” on Raw? Following a successful defense of the Intercontinental Title at WWE Great Balls of Fire, The Miz is looking to hand out some hardware. The A-Lister revealed on Twitter that he will be hosting the first-ever “Mizzies” on an all-new edition of “Miz TV” tonight. Who will take home “the most prestigious award in all of sports and entertainment”?

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)