Audio: “Ole Anderson was horrible” – Bobby Heenan
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)
More from my site
- GRP #50: Teddy Long on racism in wrestling, Ron Simmons, Undertaker, TNA, and much more
- Tully Blanchard talks being a Horseman, the JBL incident, and more
- Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, The Maestro, & “Mean” Gene Okerlund pay tribute to Curt Hennig
- Audio: Terri on why Dusty Rhodes thought she was a “gold digger”
- This Day In Wrestling History – May 14th
- Manny Fernandez calls the Four Horsemen “cowards,” talks TNA today, getting stabbed, NXT, more
More from my site
- GRP #50: Teddy Long on racism in wrestling, Ron Simmons, Undertaker, TNA, and much more
- Tully Blanchard talks being a Horseman, the JBL incident, and more
- Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, The Maestro, & “Mean” Gene Okerlund pay tribute to Curt Hennig
- Audio: Terri on why Dusty Rhodes thought she was a “gold digger”
- This Day In Wrestling History – May 14th
- Manny Fernandez calls the Four Horsemen “cowards,” talks TNA today, getting stabbed, NXT, more