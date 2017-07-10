Audio: “Ole Anderson was horrible” – Bobby Heenan

Jul 10, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: Opinions     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Steiner talks WWE hall of fame, heat with Hogan, his legacy, his status/future, the product today, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad