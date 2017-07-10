AS I SEE IT 7/10: Courtesy, respect and a legend…

Most of you who have read this blog over the years realize that I’m the last person to suggest that people ought to follow traditions.

But watching over the last week, I can think of two traditions that might be in need of returning…especially to a few wrestlers in New Japan Pro Wrestling; namely courtesy and respect.

By now, most readers know that Jim Ross fluffed the names of the Briscoes on the first night of the New Japan G1 Special in USA live telecast on AXS TV. He also may have had an issue with Ishii’s name once on the show. It seems the reason for the first issue may have to do with the fact that the Briscoes’ (previously) easily recognizable hairstyles had been reversed; since the last time he’d called them as part of the taped footage that has been airing on AXS TV. Even the so-called fluff with Ishii was so minor you’d not notice it unless you were looking for it, even if familiar with New Japan regulars.

Well…..if you listened to some of the New Japan talent on social media, you’d think Jim Ross had molested a whole litter of puppies; and had never done a thing in the history of the wrestling business; and ought to be sitting in a corner somewhere.

To begin with….playing a part in this saga could well be the fact that New Japan Pro Wrestling was reported to want to have Kevin Kelly and Don Callis (who call NJPW on New Japan World) call the live special. AXS TV wanted to keep the current pair of Jim Ross and Josh Barnett as commentators; and being their station and giving New Japan the first live telecast of a pure New Japan show in history on American television… carried the argument. But New Japan kept right on trying to get AXS TV to change their minds up to the night of the live show.

So New Japan may or may not have provided as much pre-show preparation for the crew as you’d expect given its their live American television debut. Admittedly, I’m speculating, but it wouldn’t surprise me if it proved true.

So to the social media fun…

On Twitter, The Young Bucks started it all with rants about Josh Barnett burying them on commentary on night one, to the point on night 2 where they yelled at Barnett “you over there burying us, Josh”?

The Guerrillas of Destiny complained about Ross botching the names in a nasty way.

Even Kenny Omega joined in with a passing comment with being happy to hear Kevin Kelly and Don Callis on NJPW World (nice commercial for the company’s service) not “being biased”.

Jim Ross has accomplished more in his career than any of those complaining ever will…and yes, that includes Kenny Omega. Hell, Ross and Barnett have made Omega in the broadcasts of Omega-Okada I and Omega-Okada II. He should have been the last one to complain.

On Night Two, Jim Ross drew attention to his own mistake, apparently had apologized backstage and did so again on the air to the brothers. Tell me what commentator would have done that. The fact of the matter is WWE broadcast talent routinely botches WWE history, names of moves, and a host of things on telecasts each week. They fall back on pat phrases to the point where there are online drinking games for Michael Cole and JBL using one or more.

To me, the New Japan talent needs to learn some of the respect and courtesy that are generally a part of Japanese culture. Complaints behind the scenes are hardly new, but the degree to which talent went after Ross and Barnett publicly is surprising and disappointing; particularly with what Ross has gone through personally in the last several months. But the fact that apparently the office openly wanted Kelly and Callis likely gave them the feeling they could get away with it.

Now, what’s the answer for New Japan’s long-term broadcasting?

For the long term, I agree Kevin Kelly is really good at what he does with New Japan, even listening to him doing the Ring of Honor TV earlier this year from Korakuen Hall (haven’t heard him yet on NJPW World), and will probably wind up being the PBP person by default after Ross’s contract is up; as obviously Vince isn’t letting him re-sign with AXS TV (nor would any of us if we were Vince).

Jim Ross would be the first person to admit that a lot of the reason he was hired after Mauro Ranallo left for WWE was his familiarity to a mainstream wrestling audience. Now…eyeballs are on the product, and Kelly can step in and do it and have it be a seamless fit between NJPW World and AXS TV.

But the lack of courtesy and respect shown at what should have been (and still is) one of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s best moments does put a shadow on two evenings of tremendous wrestling

Until next time….

