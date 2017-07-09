WWE Great Balls of Fire Attendance, GBOF Opening Video Package, Paul Heyman

Jul 9, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is the opening video used for the first-ever WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view:

– Michael Cole announced a sold out crowd of 16,579 fans in attendance for tonight’s pay-per-view from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

– Below is video of Paul Heyman talking with Charly Caruso in the Great Balls of Fire Social Media Lounge earlier tonight, discussing Samoa Joe vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Steiner talks WWE hall of fame, heat with Hogan, his legacy, his status/future, the product today, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad