WWE Great Balls of Fire Attendance, GBOF Opening Video Package, Paul Heyman
– Below is the opening video used for the first-ever WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view:
Are YOU ready #WWEGBOF NOW on @WWENetwork?!?! pic.twitter.com/7o1mDZzZps
— WWE (@WWE) July 10, 2017
– Michael Cole announced a sold out crowd of 16,579 fans in attendance for tonight’s pay-per-view from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
– Below is video of Paul Heyman talking with Charly Caruso in the Great Balls of Fire Social Media Lounge earlier tonight, discussing Samoa Joe vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.
.@HeymanHustle weighs in on @BrockLesnar's Universal Championship Match against @SamoaJoe. #WWEGBOF pic.twitter.com/mgLVERCb7A
— WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2017
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More