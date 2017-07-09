Matt Sydal talks about being compared to Cody Rhodes

Jul 9, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Sydal talks about being compared to Cody Rhodes:

“I would completely disagree with that, I mean he basically only wrestled for WWE ninety-nine percent of his career. He’s only been on the indies for a very, very short amount of time to compare me to him is completely different stories. I mean these are totally different people and if you’ll notice, Cody is able to negotiate these roads much easier because of his status in the wrestling business because of what he’s achieved so far. I look at Cody as a rival, there’s many times people in our industry have said, ‘Oh hey, you look like Cody, Cody looks like you,’ which is interesting because we think we look quite different. But I would love to take Cody in a New Japan Wrestling [match] someday, that would mean a lot to me. Me and TJ Wilson [Tyson Kidd] were teaching him figure-fours backstage at Raw in 2008. I’d like to show him a thing or two right now, too.”

source: High Momentum

