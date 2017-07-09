Matt Cappotelli posts an update

Former WWE developmental wrestler Matt Cappotelli posted the following update following brain surgery:

Tomorrow is one of the most pivotal days of my life. I will be meeting with the brain tumor team comprised of several surgeons, oncologists, and neurologists to discuss the pathology results of my brain tumor. They will also give their recommendations for a course of action to treat what is remaining in my brain stem.

Those who are willing to, please pray for wisdom for the medical team to make the most appropriate | educated decisions and explore every available treatment option out there. Also, please pray for peace and wisdom for myself and my family in considering everything. #TEAMCAPP rolls on

