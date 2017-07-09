Matt Cappotelli posts an update

Jul 9, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Former WWE developmental wrestler Matt Cappotelli posted the following update following brain surgery:

Tomorrow is one of the most pivotal days of my life. I will be meeting with the brain tumor team comprised of several surgeons, oncologists, and neurologists to discuss the pathology results of my brain tumor. They will also give their recommendations for a course of action to treat what is remaining in my brain stem.

Those who are willing to, please pray for wisdom for the medical team to make the most appropriate | educated decisions and explore every available treatment option out there. Also, please pray for peace and wisdom for myself and my family in considering everything. #TEAMCAPP rolls on

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Steiner talks WWE hall of fame, heat with Hogan, his legacy, his status/future, the product today, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad