Madusa to be involved with the Mae Young Classic tournament

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze, who is better known as Madusa, announced on her Instagram that she will be part of the Mae Young Classic…although she won’t be one of the 32 women who will be participating in the tournament!

Madusa said that she was very excited and honored for the opportunity to be helping and just being involved with the tournament. She did not reveal the details of her involvement though but promised to update everyone at a later time.

The Mae Young Classic tournament will start on the WWE Network on Monday, August 28 with the first four episodes available on-demand. Episodes five through eight will be available on-demand starting Monday, September 4. The final tournament match will stream live from Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 12 at 10PM ET.

Tapings will start next week at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

