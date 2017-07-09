LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE GREAT BALLS OF FIRE PPV 7/9
Join us tonight at 7pm EST for live WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view results. Below is the card for tonight:
WWE Universal Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar
30-Minute Iron Man Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles
The Hardys vs. Cesaro and Sheamus
RAW Women’s Title Match
Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz
Ambulance Match
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins
Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass
Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Akira Tozawa vs. Neville
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More