LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE GREAT BALLS OF FIRE PPV 7/9

Jul 9, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Join us tonight at 7pm EST for live WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view results. Below is the card for tonight:

WWE Universal Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar

30-Minute Iron Man Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles
The Hardys vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

RAW Women’s Title Match
Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz

Ambulance Match
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins

Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass

Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Akira Tozawa vs. Neville

