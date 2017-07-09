Former WWE referee reflects on being backstage during the Benoit tragedy

While appearing on the Pancakes & Powerslams podcast, former referee Marty Elias revealed that the Surreal moments working for WWE backstage during the Chris Benoit tragedy.

Here are the remarks he made:

“One of the craziest experiences for me is being backstage when the whole Chris Benoit thing went down. The backstage area during that whole time frame was just very surreal. For me personally, being there, and being in that whole backstage thing, it wasn’t real. It wasn’t real. And, thinking back about it so many years later, going like ‘Wow. That really happened.’

Because nobody, at first, could really believe it, because people [were] looking for Chris. Nobody could get a hold of Chris. And when everybody found out, it was the meeting with Vince and Stephanie. They pulled everybody together, and that’s when they made the announcement.

And just the whole environment, vibe, I mean it was so surreal. Everybody were scratching their heads, and I remember people dispersing, and going off and crying. People just literally being in shock and awe, and that’s not normally what you get in WWE backstage.

