Finn Balor on Conor McGregor being in the WWE

Balor:

“I think he’s a natural fit, to be honest with ya. He’s a natural showman, he’s an incredible athlete, probably one of the best athletes on the planet. I think given the opportunity to come to the WWE, I think he would thrive.”

Balor was then asked about what his WWE gimmick would be:

“I think he’ll just waltz out with his ‘Billion dollar strut’ – very similar like Vince McMahon – and probably lay some people out. I know Enzo Amore has been mentioning Conor a lot, is that a potential feud going forward? Who knows?

Balor was also asked if he was obligated to root for McGregor (both being from Ireland) in his upcoming boxing match against Floyd Mayweather. Balor responded:

“Us Irish, we have a tendency to kind of bond together. Despite any kind of differences, when it’s someone from the homeland, you gotta root for them. I’ll be rooting for Conor, for sure.”

source: THE SpOTLight

