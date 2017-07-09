DeAngelo Williams explains why he had a wrestling match

“So I’ll tell you this Moose and I’m going to be 100 percent honest with you.. We were sitting at Wrestlemania this year and when Gronk jumped over there and he went in and he tackled him. Gary saw the frustration in my face and he was like man what’s wrong? I said Gronk doesn’t even watch wrestling. He’s not even a fan! His friend wrestles but he’s not even a fan. He has no idea what’s going on and he got that involved in it. I said if I ever get the opportunity, I’m going to show you how it’s supposed to be done. And that’s when Josh hit me up and that’s when we became a tag team. We came in at Slammiversary and I’m not going to say we stole the show but you said you wanted to get match of the night. I don’t know if we got it or not but we’re close.”

source: NFL No Huddle takeover radio show

