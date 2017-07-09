CZW “Evilution” 7/8 Voorhees, NJ results with Davey Richards, Lio Rush, AR Fox, Trevor Lee; and major title change

Combat Zone Wrestling returned last night to the Flyers Skate Zone in Voorhees for “Evilution”. The crowd was easily larger than normal for July, which usually sees a downturn with the summer season and being the show following Tournament of Death. Fans seemed curious as to the new direction Sami Callihan may take things in.

Match results:

* Nate Carter/David McCall, now known as The Rep (fka The Dub Boys) defeated The Private Party with a 3D. Outside the ring there was a (worked) argument with Maven Bentley.

* Conor Claxton, who now appears to be doing some sort of corporate gimmick, and is now going by “Mister Claxton” defeated Rickey Shane Page with the arm ringer and a rollover.

* Tim Donst defeated Kit Osbourne, Ace Austin, Ant(hony) Bennett, and Devon Moore​​

* In the doors match, with enough blood and violence for everyone; Storm of Entrails (Dan O Hare, Jay SHLAK) and MASADA) defeated The Awakening of Brandon Graver​, Stockcade, and “Father” Matt Tremont; after MASADA threw G Raver over tge Top Rope and send him to “Door to Hell”

* Post-intermission, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (aka Feinstein)​kept his Wired TV Title by pinfall over Trevor Lee after grabbing tights to get the rollup. Friedman looked really good in the ring and kept up well with the far better traveled Lee.

* Ace Romero defeated AR Fox by pinfall

* In what may have been the match of the night, Scarlet and Graves (Desmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, and Miguel) defeated OI4K (Sami Callihan, Jake Crist, Dave Crist) in the Teachers vs. Students match.

Post-match, Sami Callihan (sort of) put on his booker’s hat, talking about how what fans saw on CZW Evilution is what CZW is all about; putting over Scarlet & Graves and Miguel. He said “time to kick the chicks out of the nest…they’re ready”…but then the rules is watch your back at all times.

* In the main event, Shane Strickland became the new Combat Zone Wrestling and DEFY Wrestling (Seattle) Heavyweight Champion over Champion Davey Richards, Joe Gacy, and Lio Rush​after a pinfall on Rush .

Post-match, Davey Richards first heeled it up, saying “he’s not in CZW, he’s a rich man”, but then put over Strickland, Rush, and Gacy…. saying you see matches like this, “because of how these boys trained their asses off and we are a family”.

Shane Strickland says it took 8 years of hard work to get to this point. Then Lio Rush got on the mike to tease “what’s coming NEXT for Lio Rush”, only to be interrupted by a video “from Asbury Park, NJ” with “Bad Boy” Joey Janela challenging Lio Rush for a “Final Chapter” on the undercard of next month (August 5) “Once of a Lifetime” Atsushi Onita-Matt Tremont show at the Flyers Skate Zone, Voorhees, NJ.

It’s been reported that Rush will be starting with NXT soon, with word backstage that Rush has decided to move on, pending physicals and the usuals. Rush recently was quoted in an interview as saying “Everyone’s long-term goal should be to go to WWE”.

Combat Zone Wrestling runs a joint show with Freelance Wrestling on July 21 at the Logan Auditorium in Chicago with Robert “Ego” Anthony” vs. DJ Hyde, Lio Rush vs. Isaias Velazquez, Matt Tremont vs. Craig Mitchell, and Suge D vs. Rickey Shane Page announced so far.

They return to Voorhees, NJ on August 5 for “Once In A Lifetime” featuring the match between Atsushi Onita and “Father” Matt Tremont, with Lio Rush vs. Joey Janela “The Final Chapter”, in what is likely Rush’s final CZW match.

