Christopher Daniels talks about Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar

“I’ve been in there with Joe there before and I knew I was going into a match where I was going to get roughed up. I think when you go in with Brock Lesnar that’s what happens, too. If anybody can take the punishment that Brock Lesnar can dish out, it’s Joe. I think this will go a little bit longer than Brock’s recent pay-per-view matches and I wouldn’t be surprised to see Samoa Joe with his hand raised. Joe’s gotten the upper hand in the last few encounters. That might be something Brock is not used to. Joe almost choked him right out on the stage on one of the last RAWs. I don’t think Brock’s been in that situation. It’s going to be interesting to see how Brock responds to someone ‘out-Brocking’ him.”

source: USAtoday.com

