7/8/17 WWE House Show Results from Waco, Texas

Jul 9, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

— R-Truth, Titus O’Neil, and Apollo Crews defeated Goldust, Bo Dallas, and Curt Hawkins.

— Neville defeated Cedric Alexander to retain his WWE Cruiserweight Title.

— Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Mickie James defeated RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Emma, and Nia Jax.

— Sheamus & Cesaro defeated Heath Slater & Rhyno, The Hardys, and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson in a Fatal Four Way to retain their RAW Tag Team Titles.

— Finn Bálor defeated Elias Samson.

— Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt.

— Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Intercontinental Champion The Miz and Samoa Joe.

