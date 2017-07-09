7/8/17 WWE House Show Results from Waco, Texas
— R-Truth, Titus O’Neil, and Apollo Crews defeated Goldust, Bo Dallas, and Curt Hawkins.
— Neville defeated Cedric Alexander to retain his WWE Cruiserweight Title.
— Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Mickie James defeated RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Emma, and Nia Jax.
— Sheamus & Cesaro defeated Heath Slater & Rhyno, The Hardys, and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson in a Fatal Four Way to retain their RAW Tag Team Titles.
— Finn Bálor defeated Elias Samson.
— Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt.
— Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Intercontinental Champion The Miz and Samoa Joe.
