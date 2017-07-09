7/8/17 WWE House Show Results from Corpus Christi, Texas

Jul 9, 2017 - by Michael Riba

– The Usos defeated American Alpha, Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder, and The New Day in a fatal four way to retain their Smackdown Tag Team titles

– Shinsuke Nakamura d. Dolph Ziggler

– Sin Cara d. Aiden English

– Smackdown women’s champion Naomi, Charlotte, and Becky Lynch d. Tamina Snuka, Natalya, and Carmella

– AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin in a triple threat match to retain the United States title

– Jinder Mahal defeated Sami Zayn to retain the WWE World championship

