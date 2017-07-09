7/8/17 NXT House Show Results from Largo, Florida
* No Way Jose & Yanbo Wang d. Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake
* Lars Sullivan d. Nick Miller (with Shane Thorne)
& Billie Kay, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville and Vanessa Borne d. Aliyah, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and Taynara Conti
* Hideo Itami d. Marcel Barthel
* Drew McIntyre d. Dan Matha
* Sage Beckett d. Abbey Laith
* Heavy Machinery (Otis Dozovic & Tucker Knight) d. The Ealy Brothers (Gabriel & Uriel Ealy)
* Roderick Strong defeated Andrade Almas
