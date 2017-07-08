The women behind WWE’s women revolution appearing at the San Diego Comic Con

– The world’s largest comic con in San Diego will have a big WWE/Mattel panel featuring the women behind the WWE’s women revolution. On Thursday, July 20, Renee Young will be moderating a panel featuring Nikki Bella, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Becky Lynch for an interactive Q&A and new Mattel product reveals. All five women participating are former champions and they all played a big role in the resurgence of the women’s division in the WWE. WWE and Mattel always have a big presence at the San Diego Comic Con every year and this year will be no different.

