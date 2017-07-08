Lashley Reportedly Being Pressured To Step Away From Pro Wrestling

PWInsider is reporting that Bobby Lashley is being pressured by his MMA team, American Top Team, to focus on MMA full time, and focus less on working for #GlobalForceWrestling. The report notes that meetings regarding Lashley’s MMA career have taken place over the last few days.

Bobby Lashley has said in the past that he enjoys doing both MMA and professional wrestling, and at this point details regarding his future remain unknown.

Bobby Lashley made his MMA debut in 2008, and currently has a record of 15-2. He last fought Josh Appelt at Bellator 162 in October of 2016 and defeated him with a rear-naked choke and Recently Lost to Alberto Del Rio at Impact Wresting Slammiversary.

