7/7/17 WWE Raw and Smackdown Live Event Results – New York, New York – AJ Styles Wins the United States Championship

Below are the full results from tonight’s joint-brand Live Event in New York, New York at Madison Square Garden:

1. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler

2. R-Truth defeated Goldust

3. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville defeated Cedric Alexander

4. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated Samoa Joe and The Miz

5. WWE United States Championhip Match

AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens

6. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Mickie James defeated Nia Jax, Emma, and Alexa Bliss

7. Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson

8. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Sheamus and Cesaro defeated The Hardy Boyz

9. Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt

-After the match, Braun Strowman appeared and laid Reigns out with a power slam. Cedric Alexander and R-Truth tried to stop Strowman, but he laid them out as well. Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt came out and Rollins and Reigns cleared the ring of Wyatt and Strowman to end the show.

