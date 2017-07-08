7/7/17 NXT House Show Results from Jacksonville, Florida
* No Way Jose def. Cezar Bononi.
* Sonya Deville def. Julia Ho.
* Lar Sullivan def. Demitrius Bronson.
* Raul Mendoza def. Fabian Aichner.
* Chad Lail (Gunner) cut a promo and setup an open challenge for next week.
* The Velveteen Dream def. Buddy Murphy.
* Mandy Rose and Vanessa Borne def. Sarah Logan and Abbey Laith.
* Hideo Itami def. Marcel Barthel.
* The Street Prophets (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) def. Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler in a tag team main event match.
