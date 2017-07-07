WWE United States Title Changes Hands at Live Event Tonight (Photos, Video)

AJ Styles just defeated Kevin Owens to become the new WWE United States Champion at tonight’s RAW live event at Madison Square Garden.

This is AJ’s first run with the US Title. Owens just won the title back on the May 2nd SmackDown episode. As noted, Styles was set to face Owens for the title at the July 23rd Battleground pay-per-view.

Below are photos and videos from tonight:

