WWE Releases Austin Aries

WWE announced on Friday afternoon that Austin Aries has been released from the company. He signed with the company back in 2016 and last appeared on television in May on 205 Live. WWE issued the following statement:

“WWE has come to terms on the release of WWE Superstar Austin Aries. WWE wishes Aries the best in all of his future endeavors.”

