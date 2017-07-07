Viewership for Impact Wrestling Increases for Slammiversary Fallout

This week’s edition of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV, featuring the fallout from the Slammiversary pay-per-view, averaged 345,000 viewers. This is an increase from the June 29th episode, which averaged 268,000 viewers.

This week’s main event was a rematch for the GFW Global & Impact World Championships, between Alberto El Patron and Bobby Lashley.

This week’s Impact ranked #107 on July 6th’s Top 150 Cable Originals chart; this is up from #114 for Thursday June 29th.

