Viewership for Impact Wrestling Increases for Slammiversary Fallout

Jul 7, 2017 - by Bill Fenbers

This week’s edition of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV, featuring the fallout from the Slammiversary pay-per-view, averaged 345,000 viewers.  This is an increase from the June 29th episode, which averaged 268,000 viewers.

This week’s main event was a rematch for the GFW Global & Impact World Championships, between Alberto El Patron and Bobby Lashley.

This week’s Impact ranked #107 on July 6th’s Top 150 Cable Originals chart;  this is up from #114 for Thursday June 29th.

SOURCE: SHOWBUZZ DAILY

