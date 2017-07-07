Steve Austin praises Kenny Omega

“Man, I’ll tell you what, just Kenny Omegawatching that match he had with Okada, that first one, and the second one. The first one’s about 47 minutes. Okada goes over. The second one is a Broadway and it went 60 minutes. And I just think the guy is just very dynamic in the ring. I got a chance to watch him on YouTube doing some promos and I’ve never seen him talk before, who’s fluent in Japanese and he was just talking so much trash. I mean, talking about real trash. It was about getting paid, and about fulfilling his destiny, and a lot of other things. I just think the guy’s a lightning bolt and he just transferred energy. And I just think he’s a dynamic showman, and he has a lot of charisma, and I just think he’s a lights-out performer.[Omega] had a match the first night with Michael Elgin. Michael’s somewhat of a bigger guy. Somewhat of a slow-moving match, kind of, in the beginning, but it was really built, the last five minutes, it was really built. It was really, really good, but [Omega] is just a hellacious performer, bottom line.”

source: Steve Austin’s podcast

