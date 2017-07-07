New United States Champion Crowned at WWE Live Event at Madison Square Garden
At tonight’s WWE Live Event at Madison Square Garden in New York, AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens, to become the new WWE United States Champion.
BREAKING: There is a NEW @WWE #USChampion, and his name is @AJStylesOrg! https://t.co/0pMV0B1AnC
— WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2017
OMG @WWE MSG!!
Congrats @AJStylesOrg #AndNew #USTitle
— Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) July 8, 2017
@AJStylesOrg just won the US Title over KO at MSG!!!
— Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) July 8, 2017
(Visited 28 times, 28 visits today)