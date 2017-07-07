New United States Champion Crowned at WWE Live Event at Madison Square Garden

At tonight’s WWE Live Event at Madison Square Garden in New York, AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens, to become the new WWE United States Champion.

@AJStylesOrg just won the US Title over KO at MSG!!! — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) July 8, 2017

