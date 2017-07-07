New United States Champion Crowned at WWE Live Event at Madison Square Garden

Jul 7, 2017 - by Bill Fenbers

At tonight’s WWE Live Event at Madison Square Garden in New York, AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens, to become the new WWE United States Champion.

 

