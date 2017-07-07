Dixie Carter Interviewed for WWE 24 Special Airing After RAW

WWE has issued a “Breaking News” alert stating that former TNA Owner and President Dixie Carter will be featured on the WWE 24 documentary series after RAW this Monday night that will feature Kurt Angle.

The episode will also feature interviews from Vince McMahon as well as “from many of Angle’s closest friends and colleagues.”

