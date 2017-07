AJ Styles added to Wizard World Columbus

– Former WWE champion AJ Styles has been added to Wizard World Comic Con Columbus, which kicks off on August 4 and ends on August 6. Styles will be attending the event on Friday, August 4 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center and will pose for photo ops, sign autographs and conduct a Q&A panel between 5PM and 8PM. Prices for an autograph are $5

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)