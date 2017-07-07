7/6/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Lakeland, Florida

Below are the results from last night’s WWE NXT Live Event in Lakeland, Florida:

1. Roderick Strong defeated Adrian Jaoude

2. Lacey Evans defeated Taynara Conti

3. The Street Prophets defeated The Ealy Brothers

4. Lars Sullivan defeated Marcel Barthel

5. Aleister Black defeated Kona Reeves

6. Heavy Machinery defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake

7. Bianca Blair defeated Liv Morgan

8. Drew McIntyre and No Way Jose defeated Dan Matha and The Velveteen Dream

