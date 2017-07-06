WWE wishes Maria Menounos well

Via WWE’s website:

“Frequent WWE personality and longtime member of the WWE family Maria Menounos revealed she had a benign brain tumor removed last month, and is stepping down from her post at E! News to focus on her health. ‘First I wanna say thank you all for the well wishes, prayers and support. It’s been a crazy time here in our home. I want you all to know that I’m ok!’ Menounos wrote. ‘Seriously I’m recovering well and should be as good as new very very soon! Luckily I don’t need any further treatments but I can’t say the same about my mom. So please keep her in your prayers.’ She continued, ‘I’ve never been more excited about life. I see so much so clearly. Will share more with all of you soon!’ Join WWE in wishing Maria the best of luck and well-wishes as she continues the road to recovery.”

