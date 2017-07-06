WWE Issues Statement on Massive Data Breach

Forbes reported on Thursday that a huge unprotected WWE database containing information on more than 3 million users was breached. The leak was open to anyone who knew the web address to search as well as addresses, ethnicity, salaries, educational backgrounds, customers children’s ages, genders and more.

WWE issued the following statement on the breach

“Although no credit card or password information was included, and therefore not at risk, WWE is investigating a vulnerability of a database housed on Amazon Web Services (AWS), which has now been secured. WWE utilizes leading cybersecurity firms Smartronix and Praetorian to manage data infrastructure and cybersecurity and to conduct regular security audits on AWS. We are currently working with Amazon Web Services, Smartronix and Praetorian to ensure the ongoing security of our customer information.”

