Velvet Sky: “I had a really satisfying 15-year wrestling career”

I am retired from the ring but will still be very active with conventions and autograph signings. Hope to be back in the U.K. soon! https://t.co/57VRFgW0jo — ✨Velvet Sky✨ (@VelVelHoller) July 6, 2017

Aww you're very sweet, thank you! I'll still be doing conventions and signings so hope to see you down the road. 🙌🏼 https://t.co/ykl15XOFfM — ✨Velvet Sky✨ (@VelVelHoller) July 6, 2017

Thank U to my AMAZING, loyal fans. I'll still be out there doing signings & meeting u all because u are what made me & I'll never forget u.💕 — ✨Velvet Sky✨ (@VelVelHoller) July 6, 2017

wnpr.org reports..

Szantyr (Velvet Sky) has now stepped away from the ring. She’s back in school at Post University to finish up that college degree she put on hold. She wants to be a personal trainer, and she’s working with the next generation at a wrestling school in Danbury.

“I’m in really, really good physical condition, still, and my health is great,” Szantyr said. “And I want to keep it that way. I had a really satisfying 15-year wrestling career, so I went back to school because I got to live out my wrestling dream.”





