Velvet Sky: “I had a really satisfying 15-year wrestling career”

Jul 6, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

wnpr.org reports..

Szantyr (Velvet Sky) has now stepped away from the ring. She’s back in school at Post University to finish up that college degree she put on hold. She wants to be a personal trainer, and she’s working with the next generation at a wrestling school in Danbury.

“I’m in really, really good physical condition, still, and my health is great,” Szantyr said. “And I want to keep it that way. I had a really satisfying 15-year wrestling career, so I went back to school because I got to live out my wrestling dream.”


