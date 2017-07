Two additional names announced for the Mae Young Classic

WWE has announced the next 2 participants for the Mae Young Classic. They are Sage Beckett and Rhea Ripley.

Ripley and Beckett join an impressive group of entrants that already includes:

Kairi Sane

Tessa Blanchard

Abbey Laith

Taynara Conti

Jazzy Gabert

Kavita Devi

Toni Storm

Princesa Sugehit

Lacey Evans

Sarah Logan

Bianca Blair

Piper Niven

Dakota Kai

