Tonight’s GFW Impact Episode, Graphic Jeremy Borash Shots, Sienna on Being Champion

Jul 6, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– In the video below, Unified GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna talks to Josh Mathews about her win over Rosemary at Sunday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view. Sienna says it feels so good to do exactly what she said she would do. Regarding the issues she’s had with Karen Jarrett, Sienna says she can’t wait to look Mrs. Jarrett in the eyes and have Karen tell her she’s the greatest Knockout of all-time.

– Tonight’s GFW Impact episode on POP will feature the fallout from Slammiversary with Unified Impact World & GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron and Unified Knockouts & GFW Women’s Champion Sienna. The show will also feature Gail Kim’s return, the beginning of the Super X Cup tournament and more.

– As noted, Jeremy Borash suffered around 25-35 puncture wounds on his wrists and palms after hitting the top rope splash onto thumbtacks during his match with Abyss vs. Scott Steiner and Josh Mathews at Slammiversary on Sunday night. Below is graphic post-match footage of Borash:

