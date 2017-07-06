The Rack Radio Show Podcast Previewing Great Balls of Fire

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact Wrestling brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Tommaso Ciampa Injury Update

*Tyson Kidd’s New Role in WWE

And More!

We gave you the Smackdown Throwndown which featured the return of John Cena & Rusev, The Rap Battle with New Day & The Usos, AJ Styles wins the US Title Battle Royal, What the hell is happening with Lana & More.

We reviewed this past Sunday’s GFW/Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Pay Per View, giving our thoughts on the key matches including the Joesph Park & JB vs Scott Steiner & Josh Matthews match, the Unification Matches, the James Storm/EC3 Strap Match & More.

We were then joined by Matt Goldberg of Wrestling Figure Photography among other projects to discuss the latest wrestling toy news, what has been going on with him and more. Matt then stayed to join us for our preview of this Sunday’s WWE Great Balls of Fire Pay Per View, which we previewed all of the matches on the show.

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.

Audio Link:

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack070617.mp3

