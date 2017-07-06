Russo bashes Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for crying after Owens won the Universal championship
(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)
More from my site
- Kevin Owens reacts to Cornette, Russo, praise for Roman Reigns, and more
- GRP interview part 3 with Paul London: The Undertaker, Batista, Sting, Samoa Joe, Chyna, McMahon, today’s wrestling product, more
- This Day In Wrestling History – May 22nd
- GRP #149: AJ Styles wins the WWE title, CM Punk makes his UFC debut, Del Rio/Paige/WWE, Ryback, more
- Sami Zayn makes Kevin Owens cry with speech after Montreal main event
- Poll results: Best match at Backlash?
More from my site
- Kevin Owens reacts to Cornette, Russo, praise for Roman Reigns, and more
- GRP interview part 3 with Paul London: The Undertaker, Batista, Sting, Samoa Joe, Chyna, McMahon, today’s wrestling product, more
- This Day In Wrestling History – May 22nd
- GRP #149: AJ Styles wins the WWE title, CM Punk makes his UFC debut, Del Rio/Paige/WWE, Ryback, more
- Sami Zayn makes Kevin Owens cry with speech after Montreal main event
- Poll results: Best match at Backlash?