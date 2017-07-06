James Ellsworth Asks Fans for Help, Roderick Strong’s Family (Video), Vince Sr.

Jul 6, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– As noted, last night’s WWE NXT main event saw NXT Champion Bobby Roode retain over Roderick Strong. Strong’s mother and wife, Marina Shafir of MMA’s Four Horsewomen, were at ringside for the match. Marina had words with Roode at one point. Below is post-show video of Strong backstage with his family after the loss:

– Today would have been the 103rd birthday of Vince McMahon Sr.

– As seen below, James Ellsworth and Ms. Money In the Bank Carmella took to Twitter to respond to the ruling made by SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan this week. As noted, Ellsworth has been suspended for 30 days and fined $10,000. If he violates the terms, Carmella will be stripped of her MITB briefcase. Ellsworth and Carmella tweeted the following on the decision:

