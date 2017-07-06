Destination X News, New GFW Impact Intro, Orlando Mayor Appears at Tapings (Photos)

– Below is what looks to be the new opening video for GFW Impact on POP TV:

– The Destination X edition of GFW Impact on POP has been confirmed for Thursday, August 17th. No matches have been confirmed but it looks like Trevor Lee vs. X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt in a Ladder Match and Bobby Lashley vs. Matt Sydal will take place. We will have a better idea of the card after tonight’s tapings. The company has confirmed that Destination X will air live. They will then tape episodes on Friday, Saturday and Sunday of that week.

– Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer opened Wednesday’s Impact tapings to proclaim Wednesday, July 5th, 2017 as Impact Wrestling Day in the city of Orlando, Florida. Dyer also acted as guest ring announcer for a six-man match with Ethan Carter III, Eli Drake and Chris Adonis vs. Moose, Naomichi Marufuji and Eddie Edwards. Orlando resident Tony Marrero, a survivor of the 2016 Pulse night club terror attack, also appeared in the ring with Dyer, Jeremy Borash and some of the Impact wrestlers.

You can read local coverage on Dyer’s appearance here from FOX 35 and here from The Orlando Sentinel. Below are a few photos from the segments:

