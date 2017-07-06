CZW returns to Voorhees, NJ on July 8 with Davey Richards, Lio Rush, AR Fox, Trevor Lee
Combat Zone Wrestling returns to the Flyers Skate Zone in
Voorhees, NJ on July 8 for “EVILution”.
Matches already announced:
CZW World Title/Four Way Match
Davey Richards will defend the CZW World Championship in a
against Shane Strickland, Lio Rush, and Joe Gacy
CZW Wired Title
Maxwell Jason Friedman defends against Trevor Lee
Doors match
MASADA teaming with the Storm of Entrails taking on Father
Matthew Tremont & the Awakening
AR Fox takes on Ace Romero
Dan O’Hare vs. Kit Osbourne vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. George
Gatton
Conor Claxton vs. Rickey Shane Page
Teachers vs. Students
OI4K (Sami Callihan, Jake Crist, Dave Crist) vs. Scarlet and
Graves (Desmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, and Miguel)
Tickets available at czwtickets.ticketfly.com and, day of,
at the door.
– EVERY WEDNESDAY for Dojo Wars at the CZW/WSU Academy, 110
Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ at 8 pm for just $5!
– July 21 for “Freelance vs. Combat Zone” at Logan Square
Auditorium in Chicago, IL!
– August 5 for “Once in a Lifetime” with Onita vs. Tremont
at the Flyers Skate Zone in Voorhees, NJ!
