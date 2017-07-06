CZW returns to Voorhees, NJ on July 8 with Davey Richards, Lio Rush, AR Fox, Trevor Lee

Combat Zone Wrestling returns to the Flyers Skate Zone in

Voorhees, NJ on July 8 for “EVILution”.

Matches already announced:

CZW World Title/Four Way Match

Davey Richards will defend the CZW World Championship in a

against Shane Strickland, Lio Rush, and Joe Gacy

CZW Wired Title

Maxwell Jason Friedman defends against Trevor Lee

Doors match

MASADA teaming with the Storm of Entrails taking on Father

Matthew Tremont & the Awakening

AR Fox takes on Ace Romero

Dan O’Hare vs. Kit Osbourne vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. George

Gatton

Conor Claxton vs. Rickey Shane Page

Teachers vs. Students

OI4K (Sami Callihan, Jake Crist, Dave Crist) vs. Scarlet and

Graves (Desmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, and Miguel)

Tickets available at czwtickets.ticketfly.com and, day of,

at the door.

Also join CZW:

– EVERY WEDNESDAY for Dojo Wars at the CZW/WSU Academy, 110

Harmon DR, Suite 304, Blackwood, NJ at 8 pm for just $5!

– July 21 for “Freelance vs. Combat Zone” at Logan Square

Auditorium in Chicago, IL!

– August 5 for “Once in a Lifetime” with Onita vs. Tremont

at the Flyers Skate Zone in Voorhees, NJ!

Catch up to action from CZW, WSU, and more on

CZWstudios.com!

