Baron Corbin says the MITB briefcase never leaves his side

Jul 6, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Corbin says the MITB briefcase never leaves his side:

“Now, it’s my second carryon. It’s replacing my carryon, so I actually have to use it to carry my iPad, or my headphones, or whatever I have in my little bag I take on the planes is now going to be in my briefcase. They just said it goes everywhere with you and I’d be afraid to put it in my checked baggage if it’d come up missing, so it doesn’t fit in any of the carryons I carry on, so now it is the carryon for me!”

Source: Talk Is Jericho

