Angle reveals why McMahon named a PPV Great Balls Of Fire

Jul 6, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Kurt Angle recently spoke to the Dallas Observer about the event, and the interviewer couldn’t help but ask him about the name.

Angle says that the show was dubbed Great Balls of Fire simply because Vince McMahon thought the name was hilarious, and he expects that this event will return in the future.

“That’s a pretty incredible name for a wrestling show, isn’t it? The WWE head honcho Vince McMahon thought that the name was hilarious, and that’s pretty much the entire story. You never know when it comes to Vince, but he’s usually right, so we trust him. Vince loves the name, so I expect it to become an annual event.”

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Steiner talks WWE hall of fame, heat with Hogan, his legacy, his status/future, the product today, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad