Angle reveals why McMahon named a PPV Great Balls Of Fire

Kurt Angle recently spoke to the Dallas Observer about the event, and the interviewer couldn’t help but ask him about the name.

Angle says that the show was dubbed Great Balls of Fire simply because Vince McMahon thought the name was hilarious, and he expects that this event will return in the future.



“That’s a pretty incredible name for a wrestling show, isn’t it? The WWE head honcho Vince McMahon thought that the name was hilarious, and that’s pretty much the entire story. You never know when it comes to Vince, but he’s usually right, so we trust him. Vince loves the name, so I expect it to become an annual event.”

