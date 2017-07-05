Triple H Talks About The Origins of “The People’s Elbow”

Triple H recently spoke to BBC Radio host Greg James and mentioned the notorious finishing move of The Rock, The People’s Elbow:

“I can distinctly remember that, in a non-televised match, where we got to the point that, when you’re working in the smaller places and you’ve been on the road for 300 days and you’re in this place of ‘Let’s just make Taker break character tonight.’”

“And one night Rock did the People’s Elbow, but it wasn’t known as the People’s Elbow then. It was known as: ‘Watch this move that’s going to make all of you lose it in your corners.’”

“And then it got to the point where it would happen at a couple of events and there was a night where, I think we were all working a tag match on TV, and [Mick] Foley said: ‘I dare you to do that elbow tonight.’”

Triple H also mentioned that he loved working with The Rock but laughed while saying The People’s Elbow is one of the “hokiest moves in the world”

“You’ve gotta wait for like 20 minutes while he takes his elbow pad off and works the crowd. He runs back and forth, then he comes up and drops an elbow on you that looks like it barely touches you, except that a lot of times the point of his elbow hits you right in the mouth and you come up bleeding and you’re like, ‘How can you bust me open on that?’ It’s also so funny that you’re running away to the bank with it.”

source: THE SpOTLight

