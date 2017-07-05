Spoiler: Title Changes Hands at Tonight’s GFW Impact Tapings (Photos)

Jul 5, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Tonight’s GFW Impact tapings in Orlando saw Ethan Carter III defeat Moose to become the new Impact Grand Champion. The match should air on July 20th.

This is EC3’s first run with the Grand Title, which Moose won back on the March 2nd Impact episode.

Al Haft sent us the following images of the new champion. We will have full spoilers from the tapings soon.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Steiner talks WWE hall of fame, heat with Hogan, his legacy, his status/future, the product today, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad