Roman Reigns – Braun Strowman Video, Aiden English on His Win Over Randy Orton, WWE Stock

– WWE posted this unseen slow motion footage from this week’s RAW altercation between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns. We also see Braun’s win over Apollo Crews and the slam to Titus O’Neil.

– WWE stock was up 0.74% today, closing at $20.49 per share. Today’s high was $20.59 and the low was $20.21.

– As seen on last night’s WWE SmackDown, Aiden English defeated Randy Orton by DQ after Orton hit English with part of the steel steps. English tweeted the following on the win:

Like it or not…that is a "W" in the books over a multi-time @WWE champion and future Hall of Famer. Eat your hearts out #DramaKing #SDLive — Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) July 5, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

