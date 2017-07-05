Prichard says McMahon and Cornette thought Triple H was not that great

Bruce Prichard says Vince McMahon and Jim Cornette thought Triple H was not that great:

“I do remember Corny and Vince McMahon saying that Triple H would be a midcard guy at best early on in his (pro wrestling) career and Russo was a huge proponent of Triple H. And I dare say that without Russo at the helm at the time, Hunter probably would not have gotten the breaks that he got at the time. Yeah, (Russo was Triple H’s biggest advocate at the time) and then Vince McMahon became, but Hunter was one of those guys who was always around, always asking questions, and wanting to be a part of whatever he could do to learn. I liked Hunter because I always liked his attitude, just willing to do whatever it took to learn the (pro wrestling) business, but Russo was definitely pushing Hunter and had an awful lot of ideas for him.”

Source: Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard

